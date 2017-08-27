22°
News

Brave rescuers pull woman out of sinking car

Alina Rylko
| 27th Aug 2017 9:49 AM Updated: 2:02 PM
FILE PHOTO: Tweed River, along Tweed Valley Way at Murwillumbah, Tumbuglun and Chinderah is notorious for motorists coming off the road into the water.
FILE PHOTO: Tweed River, along Tweed Valley Way at Murwillumbah, Tumbuglun and Chinderah is notorious for motorists coming off the road into the water. Kevin Farmer

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE praised two good samaritans who rescued an elderly woman from her sinking vehicle, after she swerved into a creek off the Tweed River at Chinderah on Saturday.

At about 12.20pm, a 79-year-old female motorist was travelling north on the M1 at Chinderah at about 95km-hr, when her vehicle veered off to the left side of the road.

Police said the driver mistakenly thought she was going to hit a tree and tried to correct the vehicle when she lost control of her vehicle and ploughed into Boyd's Channel, which is a small creek off the Tweed River. 

A Google map aerial showing Boyds Channell, off Tweed River at the Pacific Highway near Chinderah.
A Google map aerial showing Boyds Channell, off Tweed River at the Pacific Highway near Chinderah.

Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police said two "brave civilians", including a 21-year-old male who was canoeing  and a 46-year-old witness, who was driving behind the elderly woman before she crashed, jumped into the water. 

The rescuers were gained access into the vehicle through the boot of the car before the central locking locked all the doors and windows. 

About 10 to 20 seconds after the elderly woman was rescued from the vehicle the car sunk under water. 

Police said they had "no doubt that without the assistance of the two males who entered the water to assist the elderly driver the result would certainly not have been as positive". 

Police said the woman lucky to have only suffered minor injuries, however was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for observation.

NSW Fire and Rescue assisted Police regarding potential hazards and the vehicle was towed from the creek. 

The elderly female had been driving from Kiama NSW so Police would like to remind drivers of the importance to Stop Revive Survive.
 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  boyds channel editors picks sinking car tweed byron lac command tweed river crash woman rescued

Brisbane Broncos' legends changing Tweed lives

Brisbane Broncos' legends changing Tweed lives

League legend Scott Prince humbled by mentoring journey

The view from up here is worth the trek

SPECTACULAR VIEW: Sunset from the summit of Moran Falls.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

Banora man takes flight to capture region from above

LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Mitch Bamping has taken to doing aerial imaging with a drone after a crash in Bali has left him a quadriplegic.

Mitchell Bamping finds new lease on life with drone photography

Adding some spice at the Salt Bar

Executive chef Drew Barr from Salt Bar.

Renovations complete at Salt Village

Local Partners

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a fatal crash on the Pacific Hwy

Lest we forget: Pottsville remembers its diggers

Vietnam veteran Merv Mason, with the uniform he was issued upon conscription in 1965.

Memorabilia in new permanent display at club

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

What's on the small screen this week

LITTLE Big Shots and season three of Narcos debut, True Story With Hamish & Andy finishes with a bang and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

BUY, BUY BABY!

1/14 Brooke Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest above...

In an absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought...

AFFORDABILITY and CONVENIENCE!

23/1 Bridgman Drive, Reedy Creek 4227

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

The low maintenance brick and tile townhouse is the perfect start for first home buyers or a great source of income for the astute investor. Situated in a well...

Wonderful Waterfront!

17/14 Wilpark Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

Town House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The location of this most unique property is nothing short of SENSATIONAL there's no other word for it! Sitting on the banks of the Currumbin Estuary, this...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

Just 900 Metres from Tugun Beachfront with DA Approval for a Second Dwelling

27 Admiral Crescent, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 Auction

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this elevated home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with Hinterland and Ocean views and is just 900 metres from pristine Tugun...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY AUGUST 17TH 4:30 - 5:00PM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome