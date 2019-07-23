Menu
Seagulls women's head coach Kelvin Wright.
Rugby League

Brave Seagulls fall in last game of year

23rd Jul 2019 2:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed couldn't jag a win to finish their inaugural SEQ Women's Division One season but they did muster a trademark display featuring moments of flair before time was called on their year.

Souths proved too big and too strong in a 28-8 result but Seagulls players had something to smile about with Sommer Nicholson's late try on the back of a team effort.

Five-eighth Teaghan Hartigan burst through the Magpies defence from within her own half and delivered a quick play the ball, allowing the ball to be sent wide to halfback Tarryn Aiken, who threw a long pass out to Nicholson, with the second-rower fending her way to a try in the corner.

"Our girls gave it their all,” coach Kelvin Wright said.

"To be honest, we just got outsized and outmuscled really.

"They were rolling interchanges over pretty fast and they just had a lot of big girls and possession so they were rolling up field pretty easy but our girls were really, really brave.

"The amount of times we held them up and stopped them on our try line was just time and time again.

"And we finished the game scoring probably the best try we scored all season.

"It just summed us up too, the girls chancing their arm and playing a really good brand of footy.”

Tweed finish in sixth place, with Wests, Burleigh, Easts and Brothers Ipswich all progressing to the semi-finals on the weekend.

Burleigh are hunting for their fifth successive title.

rugby league seq division one tweed seagulls women women's rugby league
Tweed Daily News

