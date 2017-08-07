Braving cold and wet for a good cause

WINNING TEAM: The team from the Department of Human Services at Tweed Heads South preparing to sleep out to help raise money for Fred's Place and the homeless.

A GROUP of cardboard boxes lined the river's edge at Seagulls Club on Thursday as the community came together to brave a long, cold and wet night.

More than 30 people - some individuals, some groups of work colleagues - huddled together for warmth and camaraderie as they counted down the hours until dawn, trying to grab what little bit of sleep they might.

They are the lucky ones, though. They know a warm, comfortable bed awaits them every other night of the year.

It was the hundreds of people sleeping rough in the Tweed each night that their thoughts turned to as they took part in the St Vinnies Sleepout to raise money for the Tweed's homeless services provider Fred's Place.

Fred's Place volunteers Sonja Truesdale and Kerry Soorley keep warm by the fire. Nikki Todd

"For me it is all about giving back,” said Kerry Soorley, who volunteers at Fred's Place once a week.

"I've been a mental health nurse for 42 years, it is just a continuation of caring about what's going on.”

Fellow Fred's Place volunteer Sonja Truesdale said she had asked some of the homeless clients at the centre for tips before the sleepout.

"I asked one of the clients what she thought I should wear and she said 'just wear something warm',” she said.

"You get to know their personality and their quirks by interacting with them. It may seem just little to provide a cup of tea but you are providing something useful for them. They just need someone there to show they care in a practical way.”

Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club. Nikki Todd

Tweed Heads Bowls Club general manager Gerard Robinson said the night gave his team an opportunity to get to meat like-minded people who were making an effort.

"It is really for a great cause, THBC has been contributing to the homeless in the Tweed area for a long time,” Mr Robinson said.

"Not only do we contribute through Fred's Place and St Vincent's de Paul, we also feed the homeless every second week on Tuesday and Thursday down at the park. As a responsibile community provider it is something we think is the right thing to do.”

Department of Human Services service manager Darren Sprott led the largest team of workmates at the sleepout, who were confident of raising more than $2000 for the cause.

"We are really proud of our efforts and raising money for homelessness which is really close to our heartsand helping people in our local community,” Mr Sprott said.

"It is all about putting our support into the local community. We are connected to the community. Homelessness can touch anyone at any time in their life so it is really important to support the cause.”

DHS team leader Tara Cumming said this was the second year the team had participated in the sleepout.