23°
News

Braving cold and wet for a good cause

Nikki Todd | 7th Aug 2017 6:33 AM
WINNING TEAM: The team from the Department of Human Services at Tweed Heads South preparing to sleep out to help raise money for Fred's Place and the homeless.
WINNING TEAM: The team from the Department of Human Services at Tweed Heads South preparing to sleep out to help raise money for Fred's Place and the homeless. Nikki Todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GROUP of cardboard boxes lined the river's edge at Seagulls Club on Thursday as the community came together to brave a long, cold and wet night.

More than 30 people - some individuals, some groups of work colleagues - huddled together for warmth and camaraderie as they counted down the hours until dawn, trying to grab what little bit of sleep they might.

They are the lucky ones, though. They know a warm, comfortable bed awaits them every other night of the year.

It was the hundreds of people sleeping rough in the Tweed each night that their thoughts turned to as they took part in the St Vinnies Sleepout to raise money for the Tweed's homeless services provider Fred's Place.

Fred&#39;s Place volunteers Sonja Truesdale and Kerry Soorley keep warm by the fire.
Fred's Place volunteers Sonja Truesdale and Kerry Soorley keep warm by the fire. Nikki Todd

"For me it is all about giving back,” said Kerry Soorley, who volunteers at Fred's Place once a week.

"I've been a mental health nurse for 42 years, it is just a continuation of caring about what's going on.”

Fellow Fred's Place volunteer Sonja Truesdale said she had asked some of the homeless clients at the centre for tips before the sleepout.

"I asked one of the clients what she thought I should wear and she said 'just wear something warm',” she said.

"You get to know their personality and their quirks by interacting with them. It may seem just little to provide a cup of tea but you are providing something useful for them. They just need someone there to show they care in a practical way.”

Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club.
Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club. Nikki Todd

Tweed Heads Bowls Club general manager Gerard Robinson said the night gave his team an opportunity to get to meat like-minded people who were making an effort.

"It is really for a great cause, THBC has been contributing to the homeless in the Tweed area for a long time,” Mr Robinson said.

"Not only do we contribute through Fred's Place and St Vincent's de Paul, we also feed the homeless every second week on Tuesday and Thursday down at the park. As a responsibile community provider it is something we think is the right thing to do.”

Department of Human Services service manager Darren Sprott led the largest team of workmates at the sleepout, who were confident of raising more than $2000 for the cause.

"We are really proud of our efforts and raising money for homelessness which is really close to our heartsand helping people in our local community,” Mr Sprott said.

"It is all about putting our support into the local community. We are connected to the community. Homelessness can touch anyone at any time in their life so it is really important to support the cause.”

DHS team leader Tara Cumming said this was the second year the team had participated in the sleepout.

St Vinnies Sleepout ambassadors Dot Holdom and Karissa Ball.
St Vinnies Sleepout ambassadors Dot Holdom and Karissa Ball. Nikki Todd
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  freds place homeless sleepout seagulls club tweed heads bowls club tweed homeless

Now your dog can enjoy a beer with you

Now your dog can enjoy a beer with you

THESE pups know the cure for a ruff day is cracking open a cold one with the boys.

Kidnapped and found badly burnt by the road: Accused in court

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

DETAILS of an alleged attempted murder have emerged.

Slow response from insurance companies angers residents

NEEDING ANSWERS: Justine Elliot MP addresses residents. INSET: Mooball residents Jean and Bryan Levridge.

Flood claims battle continues for Burringbar residents.

Veteran left with no home after flood insurance debacle

Bernie Fisher's Burringbar home is still flood damaged.

Burringabr residents are angry with their insurance companies.

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Lismore Blood Bank

Being a lifesaver doesn't mean you need any special knowledge, qualifications or a uniform.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

OLYMPIC swimming champion Grant Hackett has enjoyed a Gold Coast night out with none of the drama which has plagued him of late.

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Spicy tale of the news game in the Good Girl Stripped Bare

Former newsreader and journalist Tracey Spicer signed copies of her autobiography The Good Girl Stripped Bare at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Former newsreader Tracey Spicer bares all for autobiography.

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 10:00 - 10:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 2 1 1 $249,000

This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and shops. Features: This unit is ground level in a small block of...

Position Perfect!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000