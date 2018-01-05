Menu
Bray Park Weir project looking for support

ADVICE WANTED: Bray Park Water Treatment Facility.
ADVICE WANTED: Bray Park Water Treatment Facility. Scott Davis
Aisling Brennan
TWEED Shire Council is calling for nominations for representatives of stakeholder groups to join the Bray Park Weir Tidal Protection Project Reference Group.

Successful nominees will join a project reference group to assist council's decision on mitigating salt water getting in to the Tweed Shire's water supply.

A more permanent solution to protect the weir is needed following an incident in August 2017 when a combination of high tides plus an unforeseen sea level anomaly caused the weir to be over-topped twice.

Council's engineering director David Oxenham said this was an issue which will become more of a frequent concern over time due to the impact of climate change and subsequent increases in sea levels.

"We have already had a number of stakeholders register their interest in being part of this group and they have been contacted about nominating,” Mr Oxenham said.

"We now want to make sure anyone else who might have something to contribute has an opportunity to put their name forward.

"This project seeks to identify and assess a range of options to reduce the risk of salt water ingress into Bray Park Weir, both now and into the future, and to identify a preferred option for council's consideration.”

Council currently uses concrete blocks and sandbags to protect the weir pool.

The project reference community group will look into a more permanent solution for protecting the weir.

Nomination forms can be accessed by visiting www. yoursaytweed.com.au or (02)66702285.

Nominations close on January 31.

Tweed Daily News
