Brazen robbery prompts call for more cops

COUNTING THE COST: Kingscliff business owners Heather Stewardson, Lisa Reardon and Dominique Charilaou are calling for more police in Kingscliff. Scott Powick

BUSINESS owners have joined in the call for more police resources on the Tweed after several incidents in recent days have left staff shaken.

Bogangar Newsagency owner Brent Hayward was angry after a group of five thieves broke into his business about midnight on Monday, escaping with thousands of dollars worth of goods, and causing extensive damage.

"It's just ridiculous what's going on down here,” Mr Hayward said.

"Things happen down on the Tweed Coast here, there is no police station down here.

"They were brazen as buggery - they just waltzed in - they were in here for five minutes. I have got alarms and everything, I've got cameras, for a guy not to even bother to put anything over his face... not worrying for one minute because they know they are not going to get caught by the police.

"We need some police down in this area. We need action done to get a police station at Cabarita or Pottsville or somewhere down here because it is only going to get worse.”

He said just last week several areas of Cabarita had been tagged with graffiti, including his shop.

"I just want people to be aware of what is going on,” he said.

"I had to shut the post office down so I had no business - it basically affects everybody, it's not just me. ”

The sign outside Bogangar Newsagency after the store was burgled on Monday. Nikki Todd

His comments were echoed by a Kingscliff real estate agent who joined the call for more police for the region.

Heather Stewardson, of realestate 2487, said when she moved to the area 12 years ago there were always police at her local station.

"We'd see them all the time,” she said.

Now, she said, the sights on the street told a different story.

"Now we only see them heading out of town in a hurry,” she said.

"Now, it feels like there's no one there. They need help. We need more police. Our population's growing and our police numbers haven't kept up.

"I think the manpower hasn't grown with the population.”

Ms Stewardson said an incident which took place last week in which a naked man, who is believed to have mental health issues and had to be Tasered by police, would have been much worse had it not been for the quick response of officers.

But she said the unmanned Kingscliff Police Station wasn't good enough.

And it's taking a toll on her business, too.

"People are asking whether it's safe to go out at night,” she said.

Police have released these CCTV images after a break-in at a Cabarita business. contributed

POLICE RESPONSE

As community members appeal for more police in the resource-strapped Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, a Police Association of NSW representative for the region - who asked not to be named - has renewed calls for higher staffing numbers.

He said while a constantly staffed Kingscliff station couldn't be guaranteed, more officers across the region would make responses to incidents stronger, whether they were in Kingscliff or Kunghur.

He said mental health issues across the command, which often see the police called to assist in complex incidents, took a toll on officers' workloads, but also their psychological states.

"A lot of other organisations regularly call us in to help them,” he said.

The officer said often those living with severe mental health issues are more in need of medical help than a brush with the law.

"Mental health is a community problem that the police often have to respond to,” he said.

While dealing with difficult and distressing situations may be "all part of policing”, the officer said the impacts of this burden was compounded by a thinly-staffed command.

There was "no doubt” mental health issues were rife with police, too.

"When the population increases there's going to be an increase in crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, the officer said an inundated mental health system had seen patients abscond from Queensland rehabilitation facilities and flow over the border, and vice versa, in one of many cross-border challenges the Tweed officers face.

He urged those with concerns for staffing levels across the LAC to sign an online petition which has called for more officers.

After police were asked to remove hard-copy petitions from local stations, the online petition, labelled Increased Police Numbers for the Tweed/Byron Community, can be found on change.org and has gathered more than 500 signatures.

Sign the petition by clicking here: https://www.change.org/p/nsw-police-commissioner-michael-fuller-increased-police-numbers-for-tweed-byron