Brazilian Mick Fanning rides the long wave

Longboard world champion Phil Rajzman will begin his title reign at Kingscliff in the Australian Longboard Open on Wednesday.

WITH a natural stance and a style mirroring one of Australia's greatest ever surfers, two time longboarding world champion Phil Rajzman embraces the comparisons.

"I'm like the Brazilian Mick Fanning,” said Rajzman, who is on the Tweed this week to compete in the Australian Longboard Surfing Open in Kingscliff

The reigning world champion who fittingly won his first world title in 2007 - the year Fanning also won his first - will take on the world's best tomorrow in the World Surf League's (WSL) longboard season opener.

Rajzman will join French world number five Edouard Delpero, Australian Jared Neal (WR -13), French man Antoine Delpero (WR 13), Jack Entwistle (NSW WR 25) and Nic Jones (Qld, WR 25) in the competition.

AUSTRALIAN LONGBOARD OPEN - local hope Dean Bevan

Talent is in the blood of the Rio De Janeiro native, who is the son of legendary Brazilian volleyballer and 1984 silver medallist Bernard Rajzman.

Growing up in Rio, Rajzman tried his hand at the sport his father revolutionised, but it wasn't easy being in the shadow of a legend.

"When I started (volleyball), everyone was screaming for me to do it as my father was (so well known),” Rajzman said.

"He's very famous in Brazil, so everyone was putting so much pressure on me.

"So I was feeling better in the water.”

Taking to the water like the proverbial fish, Rajzman found himself under the guidance of pioneering Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza at the country's first ever surf school.

Learning the competitive side of surfing, Rajzman got his start on a short board, before finding himself on the longer version.

"When waves were too small for shortboard, I used to take his longboard for a surf,” Rajzman said.

Quickly developing, Rajzman competed in his first longboard event at 14, before his first ever world-class contest as a 16-year-old in 1997.

"That's where I saw the best longboarders in the world surfing, and (from there) I saw longboarding as not just traditional.” Rajzman said.

Australia is like a second-home for the world champion who has set up camp on the Gold Coast this week with close friend and 2015 WSL shortboard world champion Adriano de Souza.

de Souza is on the Coast to compete in this week's Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks and the pair have been surfing daily at the break.

While the open at Kingscliff is only Rajzman's second competition on the east coast, he's no stranger to the country.

"My mother lives in Australia and coaches roller-skating in Perth,” Rajzman said.

Rajzman's step father is Australian and he also has an Australian brother.

Usually making one trip a year to Australia, Rajzman said he'd love to spend more time here.

"I love Australia and the waves are amazing,” he said.

"Every time I have the opportunity I want to come back. I love the Gold Coast and (its) right-handed breaks.”

The Australian Longboard Surfing Open is the largest WSL sanctioned longboard event in Australia and includes the men's and women's Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS), amateur surfing, an old board display, a surf vehicle show and beach activities.

Competition gets underway from 8am (NSW) Wednesday.

For a full event list, visit: www.australianlongboardopen.com.