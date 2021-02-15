Break down barriers by sparring with a cop

FIT FOR LIFE: Tweed Heads PCYC will see youngsters enjoy an active start when they take part in the first of the Fit for Life sessions involving boxing and fitness training from with Tweed Byron Police District and PCYC staff and volunteers followed by a delicious and healthy breakfast. Photo: Alison Paterson

Starting the day with some fun exercise followed by a healthy and delicious breakfast is on the menu when the popular Fit for Life program kicks off at the Tweed Head PCYC this week.

Tweed Byron Police District, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said the Fit for Life program commences on Wednesday, February 17 at the Tweed Heads PCYC.

“Young kids come along to this we give them fitness before school, boxing or a game of basketball or indoor soccer with police and then we give them breakfast then take them to school,” he said.

“The program helps young people who may at risk and is part of the Police Commissioners Rise Up Strategy.

“It is proving to be a good initiative to engage with the youth and break down those barriers between police and juveniles in the community.”

Insp Cullen said Fit for Life has proven to be successful for helping young people who may be struggling and making poor choices to turn around and get their life back on track

“We also aim to divert kids from a life of crime and give them some pathways to improve what would other perhaps lead to a life of bad choices,” he said.

“It’s a really good program and we have special guests such as Jamal Fogerty of the Gold Coast Titans who is one of our supporters.”

Insp Cullen said anyone interested in getting involved can call the Tweed Heads PCYC on 07 5599 1714 or contact him directly at Tweed Heads police station on 07 5506 9499.