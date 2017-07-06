Break in Bilambil Heights Primary School

POLICE are appealing for public help to find three males of unknown age who broke into a storage room at Bilambil Heights Primary School, vandalising walls and tables and reportedly using marijuana.

After forcing their way in, the group set off alarms and were still inside when security arrived.

They fled as guards phoned police but investigators are hopeful forensic testing reveals their identities after fingerprints were collected. Police said in addition to the damage, left over cannabis was discovered.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators should contact police.

Communities should remain vigilant around schools in the holiday period and report suspicious behaviour.