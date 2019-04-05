Breakdown on highway causing delays
A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.
According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.
It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.
A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.
Emergency services are attending the scene.
More information as it comes to hand.