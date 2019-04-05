Menu
Login
Harwood bridge
Harwood bridge Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Breakdown on highway causing delays

5th Apr 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.

According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.

It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.

A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

delays pacific highway traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Green light for master plan

    Green light for master plan

    Council News A PATH has been cleared to proceed with the next step of developing the Murwillumbah region

    • 5th Apr 2019 2:48 PM
    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Council News The cost of not putting rubbish in the correct bin

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    News Students experience the Tweed through TAFE learning

    Budget misses those struggling

    Budget misses those struggling

    News Newstart allowance a big issue for leading non-for-profit