BREAKING: Armed hold up at petrol station
There is a large police presence in Woolgoolga this afternoon.
The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Clarence Street.
The station also houses a PieFace store.
The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.
Meet the team:Coffs Coast Advocate free morning tea
There is police tape around the petrol station and people are being interviewed.
The incident happened around 4pm.
More details to come
Don't forget:Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription now
Be the first to know...news that matters direct to your inbox:Sign up for email alerts