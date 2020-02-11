Young Aboriginal people own and tell their stories at Fingal

Break It Down North Coast - The Roadshow features original hip hop music and short films produced during workshops with Aboriginal young people. Photo: Desert Pea Media - Renae Saxby

Break It Down North Coast - The Roadshow features original hip hop music and short films produced during workshops with Aboriginal young people. Photo: Desert Pea Media - Renae Saxby

A PROGRAM seeking to empower young Aboriginal people by giving them a chance to own and tell their stories is coming to Fingal Head.

North Coast PHN and Desert Pea Media are hosting a Break It Down North Coast - The Roadshow event on Thursday night at Fingal Head Public School, 100 Letitia Road, from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Funded by NCPHN, the program helps to encourage conversations about wellbeing and inspires participants to talk about things that are important to them.

Workshops held in January gave local young people the opportunity to write, record and film an original hip-hop music video and a number of short films that will be premiered on the night.

Break It Down North Coast - The Roadshow features original hip hop music and short films produced during workshops with Aboriginal young people. Picture: Desert Pea Media - Renae Saxby

This free event is a chance for participants, families and the wider community to come together to celebrate country, culture and connection.

As well as being able to watch the music and films on a big screen, there'll be great food and the chance for a good yarn.

North Coast PHN CEO Julie Sturgess said the program is designed to build resilience and pride among young Aboriginal people.

"We need to invest in creating more opportunities like this for people to come together and strengthen cultural connections," she said.

DPM's CEO Toby Finlayson said Break It Down provided a safe space for young people to express themselves about difficult topics, such as grief and trauma, and the impact of alcohol and other drugs.

"The stories that have been created by local young people during these projects are powerful - they need to be told and we all need to listen," he said.

We can't wait to share them during the roadshow events."

For more information, go to: www.ncphn.org.au