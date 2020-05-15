Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed their investigation into a
Police have closed their investigation into a "body" found in bushland outside Bowen. Anna Wall
Breaking

Cops investigating a potential murder find something kinky

Anna Wall
Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
by , , and Anna Wall
15th May 2020 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER numerous police specialists spent the day investigating reports of a body found wrapped in a blanket on a walking trail off the Bruce Highway near Bowen, the investigation has ended with an odd find.

Forensic officers commenced investigations early this morning and have concluded the body was in fact a life-like replica doll of a human.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media have confirmed the doll was a life-size, anatomically correct sex doll.

The crime scene has been disbanded.

Officers will continue investigations into the origins of the doll.

Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway.
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway. Jordan Gilliland
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Juice product recalled

    Juice product recalled
    • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOOD NEWS: 40+ feel-good stories from across the Tweed

        GOOD NEWS: 40+ feel-good stories from across the Tweed

        News The feel-good stories you’ve missed this year throughout the region

        • AnnaW7
        UPDATED LIST: 20+ Tweed eateries to open for dine-in options

        premium_icon UPDATED LIST: 20+ Tweed eateries to open for dine-in options

        News We have your guide to eating out on the Tweed this weekend

        • AnnaW7
        Breakthrough on border misery with new ‘checkpoint’

        premium_icon Breakthrough on border misery with new ‘checkpoint’

        News Cops ease restrictions and add ‘checkpoint’ at Queensland-NSW border

        • AnnaW7
        Don't miss livestream workout with Thor's personal trainers

        premium_icon Don't miss livestream workout with Thor's personal trainers

        News BYRON BAY will be featured on a weekend-long series inviting national and...

        • AnnaW7