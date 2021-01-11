Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Premium Content $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Business It has been a long journey to breathe new life into this North Coast site.

        Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Premium Content Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Property A home already on the property is likely to be sold and removed from the site...

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.

        Works on Pacific Highway this week may impact motorists

        Premium Content Works on Pacific Highway this week may impact motorists

        News Changed traffic conditions will be in place for the Woolgoolga to Ballina stretch...