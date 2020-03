A car has crashed, landing on its roof at Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South. Picture: Supplied.

A CAR has crashed and landed on its roof at Tweed Heads South.

Emergency services were called about 4.45pm after a 4WD crashed and landed on its roof on the nature strip at Minjungbal Drive.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said an occupant of the car managed to get out and call emergency services.

Both south lanes are open.

More to come.