One injured in highway car, truck crash

Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.

Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton. TIM JARRETT

THE site of a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton, has now been cleared after emergency services responded to the crash earlier this morning.

The crash occurred around 9am this morning near the new access road to the Pacific Highway.

Initial reports indicated one person was trapped in the crash, with SES crews working with NSW Ambulance paramedics to remove the person.

The elderly male driver of the car has now been removed from the vehicle and was treated by paramedics.

SOUTH GRAFTON: Pacific Hwy is affected in both directions at Heber St due to a truck & car crash, take care passing through the area. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) August 29, 2019

Live Traffic NSW reports traffic is impacted in both directions on the highway. One lane of the highway is currently open with traffic control in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.