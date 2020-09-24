Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist.
The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist. Marc Stapelberg
News

BREAKING: Chopper called to Byron crash

Jessica Lamb
24th Sep 2020 9:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM:

A MAN with head injuries has been airlifted to the Gold Coast after a crash in Byron Bay this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 8.45am south along Midgen Flat Rd just before the Broken Head Rd turn off.

It is understood the rider has run over debris and crashed on his bike.

More to come.

EARLIER:

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist in Suffolk Park, Byron Bay.

It is understood a male cyclist has suffered head injuries about 8.45am on Broken Head Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to come.

breaking byron bay car crash crash cyclist rescue chooper suffolk park
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-strip club boss and allegations of gang’s extortion

        Premium Content Ex-strip club boss and allegations of gang’s extortion

        News An ex-Gold Coast strip club boss fled a crime gang which “bashed” him and left a business titan fearing for his life, it has been claimed.

        ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        Premium Content ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        News Calls for Facebook to do more as victim speaks out

        How an accident led to one Tweed couple winning lotto

        Premium Content How an accident led to one Tweed couple winning lotto

        News Tweed couple vacationing in Queensland mistakenly buy winning Gold Lotto ticket

        Hordes of Sydney blow-ins should be made to wear face masks

        Premium Content Hordes of Sydney blow-ins should be made to wear face masks

        Opinion "Our new found freedom is too fragile to risk"