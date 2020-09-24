BREAKING: Chopper called to Byron crash

The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist.

UPDATE 10AM:

A MAN with head injuries has been airlifted to the Gold Coast after a crash in Byron Bay this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 8.45am south along Midgen Flat Rd just before the Broken Head Rd turn off.

It is understood the rider has run over debris and crashed on his bike.

EARLIER:

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist in Suffolk Park, Byron Bay.

It is understood a male cyclist has suffered head injuries about 8.45am on Broken Head Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene.

