BREAKING: Coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

Graph showing how to flatten the curve of coronavirus

HEALTH authorities have confirmed two cases of coronavirus in the Tweed's local health district.

The cases were identified across the weekend in the Northern NSW Local Health District that runs from Tweed to Grafton. North Coast Public Health Unit acting director Dr Jane Jelfs said close contacts were being followed up by the North Coast Public Health Unit.

"Both cases were acquired overseas, and were not the result of local community transmission," she said.

"Anyone who is considered at risk of developing symptoms due to contact with these cases will be notified directly."

Of the two cases, one person is self-isolating, and the other is being cared for in hospital.

Dr Jelfs encouraged members of the public to continue to practice good hygiene, including hand-washing and social distancing, and to remain alert to any changing advice from health authorities.

COVID-19/flu clinics are established at Lismore Base Hospital and The Tweed Hospital.

The purpose of these clinics is for people who have respiratory symptoms or fever and who are at risk of COVID-19, for example because they were in contact with a COVID-19 case, or have returned from overseas in the 14 days before onset of symptoms.

"Since the situation is changing daily, we'll be monitoring the ongoing need for these measures, and they'll be available according to demand," Dr Jelfs said.

NSW Health is recommending people with acute, cold, flu-like symptoms who are returned travellers, or a contact of a confirmed case, be tested for COVID-19.

Testing is recommended for all returning overseas travellers who develop symptoms within 14 days of return, contacts of cases who develop symptoms, people admitted to hospital with severe respiratory infection irrespective of travel history, other special circumstances such as where there is an outbreak of respiratory infections without an identified cause such as flu.

Samples for testing can be taken directly by some GPs or at a range of private pathology sites across the state that are suitable for collection of COVID-19, or at public hospitals across NSW.