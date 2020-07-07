BREAKING: Crews at scene of Tweed house fire

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Banora Point.

FIRE crews are at the scene of a second house fire in Banora Point today.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a triple-0 call from a neighbour who could see visible flames from the back of the Widgee Ave home came in at 1.46pm.

Banora Point and Tweed Heads fire crews have been on the scene for about 10 minutes.

Earlier today, just after 12.20pm crews from Banora Point and Tweed Heads Fire Station also responded to a house fire on Cominan Ave, Banora Point.

Upon arrival crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

NSW Ambulance were also on scene, treating a woman for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The leading cause of house fires in NSW is leaving cooking unattended.

The spokeswoman said it was important the community remembered to keep looking when cooking.

"If your cooking catches fire never use water to put out a fat or oil fire, turn off the stove if it is safe to do so and call Triple Zero (000)."

MORE TO COME.