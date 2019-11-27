Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPEN AGAIN: The Cunningham Highway has re-opened this afternoon.
OPEN AGAIN: The Cunningham Highway has re-opened this afternoon.
Breaking

Fire ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

Georgie Hewson
by
27th Nov 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM

THE Cunningham Highway from Lake Moogerah Road west to South Branch Road is now open.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the re-opening of the road this afternoon after approval from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).  

Motorists are advised there is a reduced speed limit of 50km/h at some locations.

A temporary barrier has been installed to create a buffer between motorists and damaged areas until the permanent slope protection works are completed.

TMR has thanked the community for their understanding and patience during the road's closure  due to safety concerns over bushfires impacting the area.     

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

aratula bushfires cunningham hwy
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        premium_icon Man charged over ‘random’ killing

        Crime A person has been charged over the alleged “random” murder of a homeless man from Byron Bay which shocked the Tweed region last week.

        ‘Follow my lead - slow and bouncy’

        premium_icon ‘Follow my lead - slow and bouncy’

        Fashion & Beauty Pamela Anderson taught models how to do her iconic Baywatch run

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council

        Tweed mum’s little ‘rock star’ cuts her locks for kids

        premium_icon Tweed mum’s little ‘rock star’ cuts her locks for kids

        Community A conversation between a mother and daughter has led to an incredible act of...