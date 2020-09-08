Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people were accessed by paramedics at the scene.
Three people were accessed by paramedics at the scene.
News

BREAKING: Emergency services called to crash in Tweed

Jessica Lamb
by
8th Sep 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been accessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Murwillumbah today.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Cane Rd and Racecourse Rd at about 12.45pm.

A 70-year-old man was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time but has now been freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 51-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were treated by paramedics for shock.

No one was transported to hospital.

Police have been contacted for comment.

It is understood the road is now open.

murwillumbah twdbreaking twdcrash twdnews tweed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Health The PM has described the NSW COVID-19 response as the “gold standard” for Australia. Here’s what Gladys Berejiklian has done right.

        COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        Premium Content COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        News Face masks confuse territorial magpies

        $59,000 technology helps employees with a disability

        Premium Content $59,000 technology helps employees with a disability

        News "With the right support and training our team can achieve so much"

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        News DID you see a semi-trailer losing a log while driving through a Northern Rivers...