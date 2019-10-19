Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way.
FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way. Frank Redward
News

Man dead after two cars, motorbike crash

Sam Flanagan
by
18th Oct 2019 4:55 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2019 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider has died after colliding with a vehicle on Waterfall Way west of Bellingen on Friday.

The incident occurred just after 4pm, with Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance called to the scene.

Reports suggest a 56-year-old man was east bound on Waterfall Way when he struck a west bound car, with one other vehicle also suffering damage in the incident. 

The car which collided with the motorcycle is believed to have been carrying two adults and a baby. 

Initial reports suggest one person in the vehicle has been taken to hospital via an ambulance further medical treatment. 

The incident occurred just west of Thora near Summerville Rd. 

It's the second fatal crash on the road in six days after a woman crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way.
FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way. Frank Redward
coffs-clarence police fatal motorbike fatal nsw police waterfall way
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    3 things to do this weekend

    premium_icon 3 things to do this weekend

    Whats On Here’s three things to check out on the Tweed this weekend

    ‘Slurring his words’: drunk driver ordered to pay compensation

    premium_icon ‘Slurring his words’: drunk driver ordered to pay...

    Crime A Gold Coast man who drove drunk and smashed through a fence has been ordered to...

    ‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

    premium_icon ‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

    News The family of a much-loved Gold Coast businessman who lost his life in a motorcycle...

    Union on Provest’s back over promise

    premium_icon Union on Provest’s back over promise

    Health Despite being a promise leading up to March’s state election, no decision has been...