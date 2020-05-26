Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Tourist Information Centre volunteer Heather McLeod-Dryden assists Sydney visitor Laura Campos with guides to the region's National Parks in past years. Photo: Bob Anthony
Tweed Heads Tourist Information Centre volunteer Heather McLeod-Dryden assists Sydney visitor Laura Campos with guides to the region's National Parks in past years. Photo: Bob Anthony
News

BREAKING: Fate of visitor information centres revealed

Jessica Lamb
26th May 2020 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Tweed's tourist information centres have a date to re-open.

Off the back of the NSW State Government's announcement last week that intra-state holiday travel can begin from June, the Tweed Tourism Company has revealed their decision to re-open the region's Visitor Information Centres (VICs).

An email to volunteers says while opening hours will be the same as before, the three VICs openings will be staggered to allow time for cleaning and implementing a 'CovidSafe plan'.

Tweed will open the doors on June 1, Kingscliff on June 8, and Murwillumbah June 15.

The email continues that each centre will only be allowed a certain number of visitors at any one time based on the floor area.

There will also be changes to cleaning regimes, personal hygiene and social distancing measures.

For more pick up a copy of this Saturday's Tweed Daily News.

More Stories

coronavirus the tweed tourism company twdcommunity twdcoroanvirus twdhealth twdnews twdtourism twdvolunteers tweed visitor information centres
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ship off North Coast assessed after containers lost

        premium_icon Ship off North Coast assessed after containers lost

        News A SHIP has lost about 40 containers and others are protruding from both sides.

        How sibling rivalry helps these young groms succeed

        How sibling rivalry helps these young groms succeed

        News Born in Brazil and now based at Burleigh, Max Deffenti, 14, and his brother Lucas...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        The secret to making this Cudgen business squeal

        premium_icon The secret to making this Cudgen business squeal

        Business Red Earth Brewery has thanked the community for their support