BREAKING: Fate of visitor information centres revealed

Tweed Heads Tourist Information Centre volunteer Heather McLeod-Dryden assists Sydney visitor Laura Campos with guides to the region's National Parks in past years. Photo: Bob Anthony

THE Tweed's tourist information centres have a date to re-open.

Off the back of the NSW State Government's announcement last week that intra-state holiday travel can begin from June, the Tweed Tourism Company has revealed their decision to re-open the region's Visitor Information Centres (VICs).

An email to volunteers says while opening hours will be the same as before, the three VICs openings will be staggered to allow time for cleaning and implementing a 'CovidSafe plan'.

Tweed will open the doors on June 1, Kingscliff on June 8, and Murwillumbah June 15.

The email continues that each centre will only be allowed a certain number of visitors at any one time based on the floor area.

There will also be changes to cleaning regimes, personal hygiene and social distancing measures.

