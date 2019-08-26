Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Reader Penney Macrokanis shared this photo of the fire at Casino on The Richmond River Express Facebook site.
BREAKING: Crews battle fire at Casino sawmill

26th Aug 2019 4:58 PM

UPDATE 6.02pm: FIRE crews are controlling a fire that has destroyed a house located at the Hurfords Mill in South Casino.

The house is on the corner of the Bruxner Highway and Hotham Street and is located near wood piles.

The highway was closed for a short time and remains reduced to one lane of traffic.

Caution is advised and motorists should allow extra travel time. 

Emergency crews are at a fire on the Bruxner Highway near Hotham Street in South Casino.
Emergency crews are at a fire on the Bruxner Highway near Hotham Street in South Casino. Google maps.

 

UPDATE 5.35pm: SIX fire trucks are on scene battling a fire believed to be burning at Hurfords Mill in South Casino.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said three RFS trucks were on scene, along with three Fire & rescue trucks, police and ambulance,

 

UPDATE 5.09pm: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway in South Casino is reduced to one lane due to a fire near Hotham Street.

Stop/slow conditions are in place near Rifle Range Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

 

Original story: A HOUSE is reportedly well alight in Casino.

The Rural Fire Service reports two crews are on their way to the fire in Hotham Street, which is "well alight".

More to come.

