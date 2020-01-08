Firey’s holiday warning after Banora Point fire

A TOP Tweed firefighter has urged residents to pay attention to three things these school holidays to ensure the safety of not only the public but also our heroes in yellow.

The safety call comes after trucks from Fire and Rescue Service NSWs Banora Point and Kingscliff were called to a grass fire on the side of the M1 at Banora Point about 11.55am today.

Banora Point's deputy captain Jamie Bowe said the fire took 20 minutes to put out and motorists were forced to single file down the breakdown lane of the Pacific Hwy.

He said some drivers were still not adhering to the law change where driver's must drop speed to 40km/h when passing emergency services.

"We had to tell a number of people to slow down," deputy captain Bowe said.

"It was disappointing to see some people using their phones while they were driving past.

"It's a common thing we see and we have had some near misses in the past, what if you are distracted and hit a firefighter? We need to be able to work safely on the road way. We are serious about safety."

Deputy captain Bowe also explained while the cause of this morning's blaze was unknown, it was a timely reminder not to throw cigarette butts out the window.

"Please consider our environment and the safety of our community before negligently disposing cigarette butts," he said.

"If that's not enough to change your mind, perhaps the penalties will, from 17 January 2020, motorists caught tossing a lit cigarette will be penalised five demerit points. This is the first time a demerit point penalty has been imposed on this type of offence."

If a motorist commits the offence during a total fire ban, the penalty will double to 10 demerit points and a fine of up to $11,000.

Penalties will also apply to passengers caught tossing a lit cigarette on or near the roadway. They will be fined $660 which will double during total fire bans.

Deputy captain Bowe said median strip fires were commonly started due to negligent motorists discarding lit cigarettes.

"We wanted to use this opportunity to raise awareness to potential litterers," he said.