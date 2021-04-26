BREAKING: Former mayor won’t run for council again

After more than a decade on the Tweed Shire Council, former mayor Katie Milne has announced she will not be standing at the September local government elections.

The decision was made so she can care for a family member.

First elected representing The Greens in 2008 - the Tweed's first Greens Mayor - Cr Milne went on to hold the position of Mayor for five years in total - 2015-16 to 2016-2020.

She did not stand for the position in September 2020 and former Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry was elected to the role by her fellow councillors.

Tweed Council Meeting. Tweed Mayor Katie Milne at Tweed Coast Reserve Trust extraordinary meeting where she tried but failed to stop filming of Hollywood blockbuster Aquaman at Hastings Point. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT



"Losing Katie from council will be a huge loss. She has so much experience, knowledge and wisdom in the Chambers and I really cannot imagine being on Council without her there," Cr Cherry said.

"The community has shown how much they care about her, with her receiving the most votes of any candidate in our Shire at the last election, I certainly felt that she was the popularly-elected Mayor.

"As a first-time Councillor while Katie was Mayor, she was so supportive and encouraging, always willing to provide advice or feedback.

"Her dedication to the community and to the World Heritage environment that we have here in the Tweed made her a very popular Councillor and Mayor over the years, always taking up the baton to defend and protect our residents and our environment.

"I believe she has driven Council's incredibly successful moves towards environmental sustainability and made all of Council's processes aware of the economic threat of the changing climate and how we need to work to help protect our community.

"I respect her desire to stand down but will miss her terribly, she has been an incredible mentor."

General Manager Troy Green said as both a councillor and a mayor, Cr Milne was someone who was only ever motivated by what she believed was in the best interests of the community and the environment.

"She has genuine care and compassion for everyone - all creatures great and small," Mr Green said.

During her time serving as a Councillor, Cr Milne has been Council's representative on a number of Council Committees, including the Tweed River Committee, Tweed Coast and Waterways Committee, Tweed Shire Demand Management and Water Efficiency Review Community Reference Group, Richmond Tweed Library Committee and the Aboriginal Advisory Committee, as well as many others.

