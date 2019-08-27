BREAKING: New South Wales jail to close

Grafton jail at night. Job losses are being faced at the facility. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Grafton jail at night. Job losses are being faced at the facility. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

THE NSW Government has announced the closure of the current Grafton jail complex in mid-2020.

The closure will coincide with the opening of the new Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia.

In a community that has already fought to keep the old jail open once, Mr Gulaptis said the closure of the historic prison will be met with a sense of sadness because of it's century old association with Grafton.

He said that he understood the impact that it would have on current staff at the facility, and said the announcement had been made to give staf time to make informed decisions and allow Corrective Services ample time to maximise redeployment options and work to retain as many staff as possible while also giving them opportunity to apply for positions at the new correctional centre as early as possible.

"I understand the impact this announcement will have on staff and my main priority is to ensure they are given every opportunity to gain employment elsewhere or at the new 1700-bed Clarence Correctional Centre," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The new prison is expected to employ approximately 600 staff and I will be writing to Serco who will run the new prison requesting they give current custodial and non-custodial staff in Grafton first priority when considering applicants for new positions.

"Job security for current staff is my immediate priority and I want to assure staff that my door is always open if they need any advice or support whatsoever as they transition through this difficult period," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I understand Human Resources officers will be based at the prison for the next few months to provide ongoing support to staff."

Mr Gulaptis said working conditions for officers at the new prison would be much safer and healthier than in the 100 year old jail which did not meet 21st Century standards and expectations despite periodic upgrades over the years.

The future of the heritage-listed building is not yet known, but the NSW Government will consult with the community to determine its future use.

Corrective Services NSW Assistant Commissioner (Custodial Corrections) Kevin Corcoran is expected to address the media about the closure of the current jail.

In 2012, the Clarence community rallied when the government first closed the facility, creating blockades at the jail for nearly a week in an attempt to stop inmates from being moved to other centres.