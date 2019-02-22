Menu
STANDSTILL: Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway following a collision between a truck and two vehicles at Tyndale.
BREAKING: Heavy highway traffic after three-vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
22nd Feb 2019 12:24 PM

 EMERGENCY services have responded to a three-vehicle crash at Tyndale this afternoon, with traffic on the Pacific Highway has affected in both directions.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: DASHCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS AFTERMATH OF COLLISION

According to LiveTraffic NSW, the collision between a truck and two vehicles happened about 12.06pm on the highway between Sheeys Ln and Byrons Ln, Tyndale.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, with heavy traffic conditions expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic controls are currently in place.

Roads and Maritime Services is also attending a fallen tree which is blocking northbound traffic of the Pacific Highway near McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

MORE TO COME.

CRASH: Location of a collision between a truck and three vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.
