Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday. contributed
Crime

BREAKING: Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

More Stories

buncourt editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    premium_icon High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    News A towie has spoken about the heartbreaking moment he saw a teenager die after a horrific high speed smash. He’s still dealing with the consequences.

    Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    premium_icon Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    Council News Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot has condemned the energy source.

    Tigers hold on for two-point win

    premium_icon Tigers hold on for two-point win

    AFL A blistering start from the Tigers gave them a 29-point lead

    Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    premium_icon Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    Rugby League Tweed Coast grind out a draw against undefeated Rams