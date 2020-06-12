Menu
The final plans for the $673.2 million Tweed Valley Hospital have been given the green light today by the NSW Government, paving the way for the main building works to begin.
News

BREAKING: Jobs boon as Tweed project plans green lit

Jessica Lamb
12th Jun 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE long-awaited Tweed Valley Hospital's final plans have been given the green light today by the NSW Government bringing with it 650 construction jobs to the shire.

The announcement means the $673.2 million project's hospital design, buildings and landscaping works have been approved just weeks after being allocated for fast-tracking through the State Government's planning system.

<<READ MORE HERE>>

Early works are expected to be completed in the coming months, which will be followed immediately by main works construction.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the hospital will be "transformational" for the community.

"(It will) mean more than 5,000 people each year will no longer need to travel outside the Tweed region to receive lifesaving treatments," he said.

"Main works construction can now begin on this fantastic new hospital that will be open to patients in 2023."

The Tweed Valley Hospital will provide more beds, an expanded emergency department and enhanced medical, surgical and mental health services.

It will also have expanded outpatient services with more clinics, new interventional cardiology service and a new radiotherapy service as part of integrated cancer care.

 

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the Tweed Valley Hospital plans were fast-tracked through the Planning System Acceleration Program that is keeping people in jobs and supporting the State's economy as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Tweed Valley Hospital will bring a significant benefit to the local community by creating up to 650 jobs during the peak of construction," Mr Stokes said.

The Tweed Valley Hospital was one of 24 projects included in Tranche 2 of the Planning System Acceleration Program.

