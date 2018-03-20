Menu
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.
BREAKING: Jockey injured in fall at Grafton

Jarrard Potter
20th Mar 2018 3:31 PM

A JOCKEY has been injured in a fall during the final 200m of a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club this afternoon.

Kirk Matheson, in the saddle of Andrew Parramore trained Legal Loophole and was railing up in the final stretch of Race 4 at Grafton at the time of the fall.

Matheson was trampled by another horse after falling from the saddle.

According to Racing NSW, Matheson was conscious after the fall and was complaining of pain to his chest and ribs.

He was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for scans and treatment.

Grafton Daily Examiner
