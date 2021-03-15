Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local health workers will soon be able to access COVID-19 vaccinations through three hospital clinics in the Northern NSW Local Health District.
Local health workers will soon be able to access COVID-19 vaccinations through three hospital clinics in the Northern NSW Local Health District.
Health

BREAKING: Local health workers get COVID vaccine date

Adam Hourigan
15th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local health workers now have a date from when their vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin the local area.

Lismore staff will be the first in line, when their COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 17.

Tweed Hospital’s clinic will open on March 19 and Grafton Base Hospital on March 22.

Initially, the clinics will provide vaccines for health staff, residential aged care residents, and local Ambulance personnel.

>>> RELATED: Major milestone reached for local COVID-19 response.

﻿“It’s an exciting milestone for our District, as we start to bring our local clinics on-board as part of the NSW Health vaccination program to protect our staff and vulnerable residents from COVID-19,” Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said.

The clinics will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires people to receive two vaccinations approximately 12 weeks apart.

In the coming weeks, outreach clinics will also begin operating at the Multi-Purpose Sites at Bonalbo, Nimbin, Kyogle and Urbenville.

“It’s extremely exciting to know that almost 12 months to the day after our very first case of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, we are now able to administer a vaccine which will enable our communities to be protected from the most severe effects of the disease,” Mr Jones said.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in the Northern NSW Local Health District on March 16, 2020, and there have been 68 cases among residents to date.

“I also need to thank our extremely hardworking health staff who have been supporting our community and our health service in every aspect of the pandemic response,” Mr Jones said.

“Standing up the vaccine clinics so quickly is another example of the outstanding commitment of our dedicated staff.”

>>> REVEALED: Where you are in the line for COVID-19 vaccination

Members of the public can use the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility checker to determine when their turn to be vaccinated is coming up, which can be found by following this link.

According to Healthy North Coast, as the vaccine rollout continues, a centralised national online appointment booking portal is planned for the near future. It is anticipated that people will be able to make a vaccination appointment through the portal, or simply by phoning their nearest participating clinic.

coronavirus clarence coronavirus northernrivers coronavirus tweed covid-19 nnswlhd
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voices in man's head told him his mum was 'kidnapped'

        Premium Content Voices in man's head told him his mum was 'kidnapped'

        News A man who led police on multiple cross border pursuits, broke into several homes and ran down a man with a car has explained his actions in court.

        ‘We could lose 25k jobs when Jobkeeper ends’

        Premium Content ‘We could lose 25k jobs when Jobkeeper ends’

        Business Political and business leaders are pleading with PM

        Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

        Premium Content Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

        Crime The father of nine is charged over the death of a Goonellabah man

        ‘100-year lows’: NSW Labor facing election wipeout

        Premium Content ‘100-year lows’: NSW Labor facing election wipeout

        Politics State Labor face a worse election loss than its thumping 2011 defeat: poll