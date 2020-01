A man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with suspected internal injuries.

 A MAN has been flown to hospital after a single-car rollover in the Tweed.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property in Chillingham, north west of Murwillumbah, about 1.30pm today.

A 86-year-old man who suffered possible internal injuries was taken in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.