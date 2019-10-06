Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROWNING: A man has drowned in Urunga today.
DROWNING: A man has drowned in Urunga today. Greg White
News

Man drowns while trying to save son

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Oct 2019 4:42 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has drowned at a beach today in Urunga after swimming near the Kalang River mouth with a young boy who is believed to be his son. 

It's reported the man, who is believed to be 53-years-old, was swimming at a beach when a 14-year-old boy allegedly got into trouble in the water. 

It's believed the 14-year-old boy made it to the beach back safely but the man had to be rescued by Hungry Head surf life savers. 

The man, who is yet to be formerly identified, had CPR administered immediately by the surf life savers on duty. 

CPR continued once the male was taken back to the beach but despite best efforts wasn't able to be revived.

It's believed Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and her daughter were on surf life saving duty at the time of the drowning.

MP Pavey has urged all swimmers to swim at patrolled beaches and stay between the flags.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. 

coffs coast drowning editors picks emergency surf life saving urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    premium_icon Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    News A late flurry of votes from those who have been dining at the establishment for...

    KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    premium_icon KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    Crime Alicia Little's story shows why this is the deadliest time for women

    Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    premium_icon Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    Council News The plan places a heavy emphasis on the region’s natural beauty, as well as food...