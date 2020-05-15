Menu
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
Crime

Man found dead on street in Townsville CBD

by SAM FLANAGAN
15th May 2020 8:34 AM
A man has been located deceased on Townsville's busiest street just after sunrise this morning.

The body was found on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St by civilians as they went about their morning business.

Police were notified of the man around 6.20am, with emergency services rushing to the location.

The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
Emergency services initiated CPR on the man but he was not able to be revived.

Police aren't treating the death as suspicious at this stage but are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

Police are currently waiting for the undertakers to remove the body.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

MORE TO COME

Emergency services on scene.
Originally published as BREAKING: Man found dead on Flinders Street

