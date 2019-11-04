Menu
A man was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree.
Mike Knott
Man and horse die in shocking highway crash

Rhylea Millar
4th Nov 2019 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM
A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree.

The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree.

He was the only occupant in the Ford Falcon at the time.

The crash happened 15km west of Childers in Kullogum at 9.30pm.

Both the man and horse died at the scene.

Police and the forensic crash unit are investigating.

If you have any information, please contact police and quote the reference number QP1902181790.

