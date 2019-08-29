Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    WATCH: Turtles released into ocean at Tweed after rehab

    premium_icon WATCH: Turtles released into ocean at Tweed after rehab

    Environment SEA WORLD has celebrated the successful rehabilitation of two Green Turtles after sending them back into the ocean on Wednesday

    List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

    premium_icon List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

    News JUNIOR champions across a variety of sports have been given a financial boost to...

    Football miracle is one win away

    premium_icon Football miracle is one win away

    Soccer Bilambil-Terranora Football Club are one win away from completing a premiership...

    How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    premium_icon How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    Health Australia's overdose problem is worsening, says drug research body