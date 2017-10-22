23°
BREAKING: Man search underway at Fingal

File photo.
Alina Rylko
EMERGENCY services are scouring the coastline at Fingal Head in the state's far North Coast, looking for a man who went missing in the surf earlier today.

A NSW police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Fingal Headland just after 11.30am following reports a man had become distressed in the water.

Police have been told a man was body boarding when he lost his board and attempted to climb onto the rocks.

A search for a 20-year-old man has commenced with assistance from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command polce and surf lifesavers.

Ryan Martin, 30, died last year off the same headland, trying to rescue a 10-year-old girl swept out to sea.

