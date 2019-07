POLICE PURSUIT: Multiple police are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie.

POLICE PURSUIT: Multiple police are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie. TREVOR VEALE

UPDATE 9.30am:

The car has crashed into a truck at Nick's ready mix at Gympie and continued to flee south.

BREAKING: Multiple police cars are in a police pursuit on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda after a alleged vehicle theft on the Fraser Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were looking for someone in Tiaro.

More information to come.