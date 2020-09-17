BREAKING: New Tweed mayor, deputy named

The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

CHRIS Cherry is the new mayor of Tweed and Cr Reece Byrnes will be deputy mayor.

Tweed Shire councillors voted for their leader in an open vote by raising their hands on videolink in an extraordinary virtual council meeting this afternoon.

Two nominations for the position of mayor were received from Cr Warren Polglase, who nominated himself, and Cr Chris Cherry, nominated by current mayor Katie Milne.

Cr Pryce Allsop and Cr Polglase voted for Cr Polglase.

Cr James Owen, Cr Milne, Cr Ron Cooper and Cr Brynes voted for Cr Cherry.

The only deputy mayor nomination was Cr Byrnes.

Incumbent mayor Milne confirmed earlier this week she would not be nominating for the position to allow extra time to spend with her ill mother.

Normally, the mayor’s position is for two years and the deputy mayor is for one year.

This term of the Mayor will be for 12 months as a council election is due in September 2021, having been postponed due to COVID-19.

