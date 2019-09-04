Menu
Patient airlifted after highway rollover
Woman airlifted after Bruce Hwy rollover

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Sep 2019 9:10 PM | Updated: 4th Sep 2019 6:07 AM
TWO people have been cut from a car after a crash on the Brice Highway near Tiaro on Tuesday night. 

A 23 year old woman has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs.

A 23 year old man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the car rolled and the two were encapsulated for a short time before being rescued.

Two women have been hospitalised after a single vehicle car accident on the Bruce Hwy
Tow trucks are currently at the scene.

One lane of the highway has reopened but delays are expected.  

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY service crews are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Tiaro.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said one person had been seriously injured in a rollover near the Bauple turnoff about 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the person would be airlifted from the scene.

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions and lengthy delays are expected.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

