Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.30am on Tweed Valley Way at Chinderah.

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a car rollover in the Tweed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed a 19-year-old man had been taken the Tweed Hospital with minor injuries.

