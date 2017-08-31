Tweed mum says saw man before being hit by truck

A 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck at Tweed Heads along the Pacific Hwy.

Thursday 3.55pm: A TWEED mother has recalled seeing the 50-year-old man just before he was fatally struck by a truck on the Pacific Highway earlier today.

Rebecca Newton said she saw the man walking northbound along the highway about 11.45am Thursday.

"I was just coming back from playgroup at Kingscliff and saw the man walking along the side of the road," Ms Newton said.

"It's such a busy road all the time.

"He just seemed like he was walking somewhere and didn't seem agitated or anything when we past.

"He was definitely headed in a north direction."

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Thursday 3.23pm: THE Pacific Hwy has partially reopened after a fatal crash with authorities enabling traffic through one northbound-lane.

The diversion has been lifted as a 4km queue of traffic begins to crawl along the delayed northbound stretch of the highway.

It is unknown when the highway will fully reopen.



Thursday 2pm: POLICE are appealing for any witnesses who saw a 50-year-old struck by a truck on the Pacific Highway earlier this afternoon.

It is unknown at this stage when the Pacific Highway northbound will reopen to traffic.



The section of highway is closed from Minjungbal Dr for about 3km while police investigate the crash.

Police attend a fatal car crash along the Pacific Hwy where a 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck at Tweed Heads. Aisling Brennan



A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman urged motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, Pacific Hwy northbound traffic is banked up right through Sexton Hill, Tweed Heads.

Witnesses say traffic is very heavy at the Minjungbal Dr and the northbound Banora Point exit.



Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Thursday 1.30pm: A MAN has died after being hit by a truck at Tweed Heads this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the man, 50 died at the scene of the crash on the Pacific Hwy near Kirkwood Rd.

Crash Investigations are also on scene.

The male truck driver was assessed on site by NSW Ambulance paramedics and will undergo mandatory testing.

Long delays are being felt on the Pacific Hwy northbound with eyewitnesses saying traffic is banked up with hundreds of cars using the Minjungbal Dr exit.

Thursday 1pm: A FATAL crash has closed the Pacific Highway northbound with motorists warned to expect lengthy delays.

Initial reports suggest that a man, who parked on the side of the road has stepped in front of a truck on the Hwy near Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene about 12.30pm.

All northbound traffic is being diverted into Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads.

This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles which should park at Chinderah.

More to come.