Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been charged after the death of a man on Monday.
Two people have been charged after the death of a man on Monday.
News

Horror M1 death: man tied to chair, hit by semi-trailer

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Feb 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged following the horrific death of pedestrian of a man who was allegedly tied to a chair when he was hit by a semi-trailer on the M1.

Tweed Byron District Police are appealing for public assistance to piece together the final movements of the 43-year-old man who was killed after he was hit by a semi-trailer truck about 7.10am on the north-bound lanes of the M1 near Cudgera Creek.

Following further inquiries, police attended a Cudgera Creek home on Kanes Rd and spoke with a 38-year-old woman and 46-year-old man.

The pair were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

They were both charged with take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage.

They were refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, where they were refused bail again to face the same court next Monday.

Police will allege the man and woman detained the man and tied him to a chair at the property.

As police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, detectives are appealing for anyone who may have had recent contact with him to come forward.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
twdbreaking twdcourt twdcrime twdnews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        premium_icon ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        Council News Tom Tate’s long-serving chief of staff has been “terminated” from his role as the Gold Coast mayor’s right hand man.

        SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        premium_icon SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        Crime Massive police operation involving more than 100 officers

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        premium_icon ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        Crime Govt under pressure to deal with 'kindergarten crooks'