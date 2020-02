Paramedics are on their way to a crash on the M1 at Chinderah.

PARAMEDICS have been called to a car rollover on the Pacific Motorway in the Tweed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed an ambulance was en route and police were at the scene on the M1 near the south Chinderah bridge just before 11am.

It is believed the car was travelling in the north-bound lane.

The Tweed Daily News understands two young men were inside the car.

More to come.