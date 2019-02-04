Menu
Login
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
News

Missing man found safe and well

Shelley Strachan
by
4th Feb 2019 6:35 PM | Updated: 8:58 PM

UPDATE: THE man earlier reported missing from Tuchekoi has been found safe and well according to Queensland Police. 

QPS thanked the public for their assistance. 

 

EARLIER: POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 28-year-old man reported missing from Tuchekoi in the Gympie area.

Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to the length of time since he was last seen.

Michael is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 187cm tall, of medium build with short blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900243610

breaking gympie missing police tuchekoi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New clubhouse unveiled on Tweed coast

    New clubhouse unveiled on Tweed coast

    News THE MUCH-anticipated opening of the new clubhouse for the Salt Surf Lifesaving club has been opened to the community.

    Worries over rural strategy

    Worries over rural strategy

    Rural Rural meeting will be held at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    Health A video of the design was released today.

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital