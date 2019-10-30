Menu
Crime

Boy allegedly threatens shop attendants with knife

by KATE BANVILLE
30th Oct 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A boy has reportedly been taken into custody after he allegedly threatened Townsville shop attendants with a small knife.

11.05AM: The dog squad is on the way to a major Townsville shopping centre after reports a young boy armed with a knife threatened a staff member, before escaping into nearby bushland.

The male, whose age is unknown, reportedly pulled a knife on employees at Harvey Norman at Domain Central in Garbutt just after 10.30am before fleeing the scene.

It's understood he was shopping with a carer and was browsing the TV department when the incident occurred.

Police have deployed sniffer dogs and are searching for the young male who was last seen running into behind bushland the store shortly after.

He has been identified as wearing all black.

