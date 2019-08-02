Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate the scene of an alleged stand-off in Gympie overnight.
Police investigate the scene of an alleged stand-off in Gympie overnight. Arthur Gorrie
News

Police in all night stand-off with crash fugitives

Frances Klein
by
2nd Aug 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men who locked themselves in a Louisa St house after crashing a car nearby were in an inescapable nine hour stand-off with police overnight, police said this morning.

The men, who surrendered just minutes ago, are now in custody after police negotiated with the pair overnight, Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said.

The pair had allegedly driven a car that crashed in Louisa St just before 10pm last night, before they escaped and stormed a nearby house, he said.

The occupants fled the house, while the men locked themselves in - sparking an all-night stand-off with police that ended peacefully at 7.30am this morning, he said.

Emergency crews were called to standby at the address just before 10pm last night, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

"Our negotiators have been speaking with them over the course of the night," Sgt Poole said.

"They surrendered at 7.30am. They are currently assisting police with enquiries."

More Stories

gympie crime gympie police louisa st siege stand-off
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    premium_icon Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    Council News Tweed Shire Council general manager said there was zero room for negotiation with the club

    Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    premium_icon Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    Business "These won't be like your traditional business awards”

    Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    premium_icon Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    Rugby League Tweed clubs face in-form teams of the competition.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group