Man reportedly stabbed near Plainland hotel

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident near Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome

A MAN has reportedly been stabbed near a Plainland hotel.

Emergency services are on the scene including three ambulances.

Police were called to Porters Plainland Hotel bottle shop just before 6pm.

No official statement has been made on the unfolding incident, however, there are reports a man presented to the bottle shop staff wounded.

A witness at the scene said security and bar staff headed towards the scene behind the bottle shop and behind the decking area.

"I then saw the police and ambo workers at the scene when we left," the witness said.

Witnesses also reported seeing a Pol-Air helicopter circulating in the area.

No one has been apprehended.

People are still inside the hotel eating dinner but access to the back car park has been blocked.

Police and ambulance workers have congregated in the blocked off area.

Porters made a statement on their Facebook Page at 8.40pm acknowledging the incident saying it is not believed to involve the venue's patrons.

"As you may have become aware, an incident occurred this evening in the general vicinity of, but well outside, the Hotel. Emergency services were called to attend that incident," the post reads.

"We are not aware of anything to suggest, and we do not believe, those involved in the incident were patrons of the Hotel this evening.

"We understand the Queensland Police Service is now investigating. You can appreciate it would therefore, be inappropriate to comment any further because that will not assist in that investigation.

"We thank those who have sent messages of support. Be assured, all of our customers and staff are safe and well."

More information to come