Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
News

Police release more details after fatal island crash

Jessica Cook
27th Jul 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed all four men involved in the weekend fatal crash on Fraser Island were Australian residents.

The driver of the car, who died on scene, was a British national but had been in Australia for about 10 years.

The 29-year-old lived in New South Wales and police believe the man was in Queensland on holidays.

The passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

It is not known if any of the men in the car were related.

editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BLUES: Festival’s cancellation blows a $117M hole in economy

        premium_icon BLUES: Festival’s cancellation blows a $117M hole in economy

        News BLUESFEST organisers say the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 cost the community almost $117 million and 745 full-time jobs.

        Why living on the border is making families furious

        Why living on the border is making families furious

        News Fed up Tweed residents want Premier to front up to traffic chaos and fix it fast

        Twin Towns split down middle by border blockade

        premium_icon Twin Towns split down middle by border blockade

        News Queensland border restrictions split Twin Towns in Coolangatta and Tweed Heads down...

        NAMED: +40 people to appear in Tweed court today

        premium_icon NAMED: +40 people to appear in Tweed court today

        News Here's everyone listed for Tweed Heads Local Court today