Emergency services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD, at James St. Melanie Whiting
'There was blood everywhere': Police respond to stabbing

Melanie Whiting
Zizi Averill
,
10th Sep 2019 5:59 PM
UPDATE 6.30PM: A WITNESS to the aftermath of this evening's stabbing in James Street has described the horror of finding a man bleeding in a walkway. 

Mackay's Mary Sauney said she was visiting her sister-in-law at the block of units when she came across a man with stab wounds laying on the walkway in front of a unit. 

"I just saw the one fella laying on the ground with blood everywhere, stab wounds to his leg, arm," Ms Sauney said. 

"The police came down and said there was another fella at the back with stab (wounds). 

"The one laying on the ground was the worst one." 

Witnesses have described the incident as being sparked by a "neighbourhood dispute". 

Ms Sauney said the area was not safe to live in. 

"Sometimes I come home from bingo and you always see people walking around," she said. 

"It's just gone dark, you wouldn't think this (would happen)." 

IN SHOCK: Amy Sauney with her aunt Mary Sauney Melanie Whiting

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD.

Reports suggest up to three people have suffered stab wounds at a James Street address.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Police were unable to confirm any further details.

More to come. 

INITIAL 6.10PM: TWO people have been stabbed and one person is believed to be on the run after an incident at James St, Mackay. 

Two men have been taken from the scene in an ambulance. 

The incident is believed to have taken place after a dispute that started in an apartment block on James St. 

